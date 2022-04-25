Fire claims lives of FDNY firefighter, 1 other in Brooklyn

A ceiling collapsed as firefighters battled a third alarm blaze in Canarsie, killing 31-year-old Firefighter Timothy Klein and sending other firefighters scrambling to safety.
The remains of another person were also found in the fire-ravaged structure.
Klein, a six-year veteran, was trapped in the collapse shortly after the home at 108-26 Avenue N went up in flames at around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
Klein was on the second floor with three other firefighters when the floor was engulfed in flames, causing the collapse. The other firefighters jumped to safety out windows or down ladders, but Klein was trapped.
"The incident commander identified deteriorating conditions and ordered all members out of the building," acting FDNY commissioner Laura Kavanagh said at Brookdale University Hospital, where Klein was pronounced dead. "As they were doing so, there was a partial collapse of the ceiling. Four members were caught in that collapse. Three made it out and are stable in local hospitals at this time."
The fire also claimed another victim, whose remains were located Sunday night.
A police dog detected the human remains in the rubble, and although the building was unstable, firefighters were able to retrieve the body.
The body is believed to be a 21-year-old autistic male resident who was unaccounted for in the fire and reported missing by relatives. The Medical Examiner will make a positive identification.
The structural remains of the gutted two-story home are expected to be demolished later Monday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mayor Adams said that the injuries of five other firefighters were not considered life-threatening.
Klein is the second FDNY firefighter to die in the line of duty this year.
33-year-old Jesse Gerhard died February 16 when he collapsed at his firehouse just one day after battling a house fire in Far Rockaway, Queens.
