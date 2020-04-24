Pets & Animals

Watch dolphins glow as they glide through bioluminescent waves in California

NEWPORT BEACH, California -- A group of glowing dolphins were captured on video lighting up the waters of Newport Beach.

Patrick Coyne captured the footage of the pod of dolphins in the bioluminescent waves and the video was also uploaded by Newport Coastal Adventure to its Facebook page. The company said its captain took Coyne out to look for dolphins Wednesday and encountered the amazing interaction with the glowing dolphins just after sunset.

The neon blue appearance of the water is usually caused by algae in the water.

Bioluminescent phytoplankton give the surf an electric blue glow, according to National Geographic. Some dinoflagellates -- single-celled planktonic creatures -- can produce toxins that are harmful to fish, humans and other creatures.
Scientists believe bioluminescence may also be a form of defense for the life-forms.

Rare bioluminescent waves captured on camera in spectacular sighting in Newport Beach
EMBED More News Videos

A local photographer captured a rare phenomenon on the shores of Newport Beach where bioluminescence waves light up the ocean.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniacaught on videooceansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 testing sites open at NYCHA locations
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Navy commander joins battle against COVID-19 in NYC
AccuWeather: Soaking rain continues Friday
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Backlash for Macy's, mayor after fireworks decision
Ambulance calls return to pre-coronavirus levels in NYC
Show More
Trump set to sign bill with nearly $500B more in coronavirus aid
Sick calls back down among NYPD members
New Yorker Hotel housing frontline medical workers
Video shows man wanted in Brooklyn Tobacco shop burglary
Infant daughter of FDNY firefighter dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News