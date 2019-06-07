Dominican Republic authorities say Pennsylvania woman died of heart attack

An autopsy reveals 41-year-old Miranda Schaup-Werner of Whitehall Township, died of a type of heart attack that led to respiratory failure.
Her husband says she had a drink from the mini-bar then suddenly collapsed.
Dominican police also are investigating the deaths of a Maryland couple found at another hotel in the same resort May 30. Officials said Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, appeared to have suffered respiratory failure and fluid in the lungs. Authorities originally described the deaths as taking place in the same hotel.
Police said several bottles of medicines to treat high blood pressure were found on the scene of the couple's death.
A Colorado couple is also now claiming they were poisoned by insecticides at that same resort last year, the Grand Bahia Principe resort in La Romana.
The Dominican Republic minister of tourism went on the defense Thursday suggesting all three deaths could be coincidences, and that they all had pre-existing health conditions. Toxicology results could take a month.
