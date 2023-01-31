Newly released video offers first look into Trump deposition

The video obtained by ABC News represents the first time the public can see portions of the hours-long deposition

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former President Trump turned to New York Attorney General Letitia James and smiled briefly as she began to depose him August 10, newly released video obtained by ABC News shows.

The video represents the first time the public can see portions of the hours-long deposition that preceded James' $250 million civil lawsuit filed against Trump, his eldest children, his business and its top executives for inflating his net worth.

Trump declined to answer most questions other than preliminaries affirming he understood the ground rules and the procedures.

When Kevin Wallace, the attorney general's senior counsel, asked what Trump did to prepare for the deposition he answered "Very little."

Trump began the deposition with a statement that denounced the investigation and the investigator.

"This is the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country," Trump said. "She has made a career out of maliciously attacking me and my business even before she understood or was elected."

"Obviously we disagree," Wallace said.

When Wallace began to ask questions about his finances, Trump repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment and continued to do so for the next several hours.

