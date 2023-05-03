New York City launches new tool to try to combat double parking

New York City is introducing a new portal that will notify the Department of Transportation where trucks have double parked around the city.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is launching a new portal that will help to combat double parking around the five boroughs.

The online portal allows residents to report double-parked trucks or other delivery vehicles blocking cars or bike lanes.

Users can drop a virtual pin on the map to let officials know where they saw the vehicle in violation.

The city's Department of Transportation will then use the data of the vehicle in violation to see where they need to add designated loading zones.

The map will not be used for enforcement.

