2 men shot outside restaurant in Bushwick early Friday morning

Police are investigating after two men were shot in front of a Bushwick restaurant early Friday morning.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men were shot in front of a restaurant in Brooklyn early Friday morning.

The two victims were standing in front of Sol de Quito restaurant in Bushwick on Irving Avenue just after 4 a.m. when a dark-colored sedan drove up to the eatery.

That's when several shots were fired striking the 24-year-old in the torso and the 22-year-old in the leg.

Both men were taken to Elmhurst Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are canvasing the area for evidence and surveillance footage in order to identify the vehicle.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

