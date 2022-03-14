coronavirus new york city

COVID Update NYC: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi honored on last day; walkout ceremony set

Dr. Chokshi has been leading New York City's response to the pandemic since August of 2020
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Last day for NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A walkout ceremony will be held Monday at the Department of Health in Long Island City for Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

Monday is his final day on the job.

Dr. Chokshi has been leading New York City's response to the pandemic since August of 2020.

ALSO READ | No more mask mandates for planes and trains? CDC devising new COVID guidelines: Officials
EMBED More News Videos

The CDC is developing a "revised policy framework" for when masks should be required on transit systems, according to a U.S. official.



In an interview with Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter, the outgoing commissioner reflected on the toll the pandemic has taken on all of us.

"The stress and the grief and the trauma that everyone has gone through in their own ways so it's hard not to get emotional when you think about all those effects and the loss that so many people have experienced," Dr. Chokshi said.

You can watch Bill Ritter's entire interview with Dr. Chokshi on this weekend's edition of 'Up Close.'



Dr. Ashwin Vasan will take over as the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner after previously serving as Adams' Senior Advisor for Public Health.

ALSO READ | No more mask mandates for planes and trains? CDC devising new COVID guidelines: Officials
EMBED More News Videos

The CDC is developing a "revised policy framework" for when masks should be required on transit systems, according to a U.S. official.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a COVID Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospital
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID NYC Update: Walkout ceremony planned for Dr. Chokshi's last day
Up Close: Dr. Chokshi reflects on pandemic ahead of final day
Retrospective: COVID declared pandemic 2 years ago Friday
Submit your COVID questions here
TOP STORIES
Homeless man found dead in Tribeca as NYC shootings linked to DC cases
MoMA stabbing suspect caught on video during horrifying attack
Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
How you can help Ukraine
AccuWeather: Much Milder
NYPD's new Neighborhood Safety Teams begin patrols in NYC
Show More
Cardinal Dolan's mother dies at age 93
3 homes go up in flames in fast-moving New Jersey fire
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
Police investigating deadly double stabbing inside Long Island home
More TOP STORIES News