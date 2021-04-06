Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Bronx

EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate deadly Bronx drive-by shooting

HIGH BRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, in an apparent drive by shooting in the High Bridge section of the Bronx.

The victims were struck in a Bentley outside 1125 University Avenue just after 10:10 p.m. Monday.

The occupants of another car apparently opened fire on the two and drove away.



The victims were found outside the nearby Cabana Hotel Yankee Stadium.

A 39-year-old female passenger was shot in the neck and torso and pronounced dead

The 37-year-old driver was shot in the leg.

MORE NEWS: Bronx shooting leaves 1 dead, bystander hurt; 2 arrested
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxhigh bridgenypdshootingcrimestoppersdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 9, calls 911 to report her family's triple murder-suicide
Residents ages 16+ now eligible for COVID vaccine in New York
Woman helps provide free cab rides for scared Asian New Yorkers
Woman makes history as NY town's 1st female, Latina mayor
AccuWeather: Pleasant blend of sun, clouds
5-year-old girl grazed by bullet while playing on sidewalk
Baylor 1st national title denies Zags perfection
Show More
Video: Dog steals news reporter's microphone on live TV
All adults eligible for COVID vaccine in New Jersey starting April 19
COVID Updates: 1 in 10 people in US has tested positive for virus
Bar event linked to 46 COVID cases, school closure, CDC says
Federal lawsuit alleges brutality by Rochester police
More TOP STORIES News