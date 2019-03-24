Driver accused of intentionally running over man after fight outside bar in Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The driver accused of a deadly hit-and-run in Suffolk County will be arraigned on manslaughter charges.Police arrested 41-year-old Shatik Canady for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his car on N. Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst early Saturday morning.Investigators say he intentionally ran over 28-year-old Kawon Williams after the two got into a fight outside a bar.Williams, of Wyandanch, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.----------