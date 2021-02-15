Driver arrested, charged after he fatally struck woman at Queens car wash

By Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police have arrested and charged a man after he fatally struck a woman with a vehicle at a car wash in Queens Monday afternoon.

Officials say it happened on Cross Bay Boulevard and Gold Road in Ozone Park around 2 p.m.

The 54-year-old woman was exiting the car wash bay when she was struck by a 2011 Jeep Liberty.

Police say 43-year-old car wash attendant Edwin Vargas was driving the vehicle when he struck the woman and then crashed into a parked vehicle.

She suffered severe body trauma and was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the Queens resident was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

Vargas has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, DWI and DWAI.

Police are investigating the accident.

ALSO READ | Rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
EMBED More News Videos

The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityozone parkcar crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Transformer explosion leads to power outages for NJ residents
AccuWeather Alert: Significant icing possible through morning
NY teacher dies from COVID, family says remote request was denied
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Elusive coyote spotted roaming through Central Park
Video: 2 officers accused of unprovoked assault on 19-year-old
$5,000 wedding dress stolen from NYC lobby
Show More
The Countdown: Trump to reemerge after 2nd impeachment acquittal
Man misdiagnosed with COVID gets 2nd chance at Mount Sinai
Student loan payments are suspended: How to make the most of it
NJ zoo's 17-year-old snow leopard dies
Michael Jordan donates $10M for NC health clinics
More TOP STORIES News