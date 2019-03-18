Suspected hit and run driver in custody after violent 4-vehicle Newark crash

Witness says this is the white pickup truck that fled the scene. Says suspect drove onto the sidewalk, down one-way street, as a victim was recording him fleeing. Good samaritan drove after him; suspect came to a stop 8-9 blocks from scene. pic.twitter.com/AR47cG17KO — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 18, 2019

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspected hit and run driver is now in custody after a violent four-vehicle crash in Newark, police say.The accident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday by I280 and First Street.Witnesses say the driver of a white pickup truck who fled the scene drove onto the sidewalk and then drove down a one-way street. A Good Samaritan then drove after him, and the suspect eventually came to a stop almost nine blocks away.A twisted hunk of metal is all that is left of a black sedan - its wheels and roof were ripped off, and its mangled door was left hanging off its body."I turn around and I see the car smashed up and another car just drove off straight," said eyewitness Ty Daguy.Among the victims was a family with a young child. The child's father tells Eyewitness News that his family is okay.There is no word on the extent or number of injuries.It is still unclear what charges the suspect is facing.----------