Police are investigating a deadly accident in Westchester County after a driver fell 25 feet off an overpass.Officials say the driver turned into oncoming traffic just before 3 p.m. Saturday in Mount Vernon, somehow missing pedestrians on the sidewalk, and then plunged to his death.The blue Toyota dived onto Metro North train station property."It was a devastating crash, but thank God that there was no pedestrians involved," says Mt. Vernon Police Lieutenant Mike Marcucilli.Police say the driver was heading eastbound on busy East 1st St, then crossed into the oncoming lane, over the sidewalk and then through the fence.First responders had to cut the victim out of his vehicle - it was too late. There was no one else in the car.Investigators say it is too soon to say if the incident was a result of a medical emergency. Among the wreckage was an oxygen tank and a handicap placard. The cause of death is still unknown.Police do not believe that any criminality was involved."The fence here should be a little more secure. Maybe a barrier," said Mt. Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas, "In the past we've experienced a car nearly going onto the tracks. We thought that we were gonna be able to get some action on making the fences much more secure. We're hoping now that this can prompt some more action."The mayor says the MTA needs work with the city to improve safety.It is unclear if the city or the MTA is responsible for the fencing.The MTA released a statement Saturday night saying,If the driver driven through the fence less than 50 feet in the other direction, he would've crushed a trailer - if it were a weekday, there could have been workers inside it.