Driver pushes bicyclist with car in confrontation

WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- The FDNY responded to a video that has been going viral and causing a lot of outrage.

The video shows a driver, who reportedly is an off-duty firefighter, pushing a bicyclist with his car on the West Side Highway on Thursday morning.

The woman who took the video says she saw the driver blow through a red light, nearly hitting both her and the cyclist.

When the cyclist confronted him, she says the driver smashed the cyclist's cellphone.

She says when officers arrived, they didn't issue any tickets or make an arrest.

After the online furor, police now say a report has been filed for reckless endangerment.

The FDNY says they are investigating the incident.

