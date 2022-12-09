Holiday Light Show Goes High-Tech

Christmas lights are getting more advanced each year, this year they take to the sky! One unique company is reaching new heights with a high tech holiday display.

Fresno, California -- Before Skye Dreams began, Co-Owner Terry Toews was inspired by watching drone shows on YouTube, But nothing compared to seeing it in person.

Growing up, Toews was always fascinated by Christmas lights. Every time Sky Dreams flies, he is taken back to when he was a kid.

His wife is the brain behind the show as the programmer.

This show, according to Toews, is the only drone show that flies in the Central California.

To learn more about Skye Dreams, check out their website here.