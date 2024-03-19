Drone helps locate missing family dog in New Jersey woods

Jim Dolan is in South Amboy with the heartwarming story.

Jim Dolan is in South Amboy with the heartwarming story.

Jim Dolan is in South Amboy with the heartwarming story.

Jim Dolan is in South Amboy with the heartwarming story.

SOUTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family in New Jersey has been reunited with their dog, who is lucky to be alive

On Friday, both one of the two dogs, Guinness made a run for it and then got hit by a car before going missing in some nearby woods.

"I stopped breathing. I couldn't sleep, knowing he was out there," said Mary Van Sant.

Fighting against the frightening ordeal, friends and family searched -- but Guiness was gone.

Help soon arrived after the owners contacted a nonprofit, called U.A.A.R. Drone Team, which specializes in finding missing people and pets, among other things.

"I had to find the dog for them," said Michael Parziale, founder of the U.S.A.R. Drone Team. "We covered literally a mile."

Thanks to drone technology, after two days missing, Guinness was found.

As a result of having gone missing, Guinness rushed to the vet with injuries, which requires surgery.

But he's going to be okay.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.