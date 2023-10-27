Find a drop-off location for DEA's Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The DEA is holding its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, which will see sites around the country safely accepting pills, patches and any other prescriptions.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For anyone with unneeded prescription drugs in their medicine cabinets, the Drug Enforcement Administration is collecting them this weekend.

The DEA is holding its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Sites around the country will safely accept pills, patches, capsules and any other prescriptions.

Agents say it's important to get rid of unnecessary drugs because keeping them around can lead to accidental mix-ups or the wrong people getting their hands on them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts 110,757 people in the United States died last year of drug poisoning or overdose.

"I encourage everyone to take advantage of Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It is just one of the ways we can work together to protect the people we love," said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. "DEA is proud to work with so many dedicated state and local partners to establish safer and healthier communities."

Participating drop-off sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 28.

Click here for a drop-off site near you.

