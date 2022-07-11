Weather

Chaos breaks out at Luxor pool in Las Vegas as dust devil sends furniture flying

By ABC7.com
EMBED <>More Videos

Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool

LAS VEGAS -- A turbulent dust devil hit the pool at a Las Vegas resort, sending furniture flying and guests scurrying for cover.

Video posted to social media shows the swirling wind picking up and spinning lounge chairs and other loose items at the pool of the Luxor Hotel and Casino Friday afternoon.

Guests at the pool can be heard shouting and some are seen scrambling for cover. At least one person appeared to have incurred minor injuries from the flying debris.

A dust devil forms when temperatures at ground level become hotter than the layer of air above.

EMBED More News Videos

A dust devil sent furniture flying through the air at the pool of the Luxor hotel in Las Vegas in this video from @hollyvagabond.



A pocket of hot air rises through the cooler layer, creating an updraft and leading to a rapid rotating effect. They are more common in desert conditions, under clear skies with little wind. Dust devils are similar to tornados, though less powerful and shorter in duration.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlas vegaswindhotelwind damagelas vegas
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 teens killed, 1 critical after Staten Island crash
2 Monkeypox vaccine clinics to open on Fire Island
George Washington Bridge begins cashless tolling
Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel
AccuWeather: Breezy with sun
NJ rental assistance program opens lottery for applications
3 people shot during pool party at Long Island mansion
Show More
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on Garden State Parkway
Metro-North expands schedule due to increased ridership
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free
Senator Schumer tests positive for COVID, spokesperson says
More TOP STORIES News