NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three people are wanted for a string of e-bike robberies in New York City.
Video from one of the incidents shows two men pretending to have a weapon and wrestling the e-bike away from a 25-year-old rider.
It happened in June, in Manhatanville.
Police say there were five incidents in total in Manhattan and the Bronx between May 11th and June 19th.
No injuries have been reported.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
3 wanted in string of e-bike robberies in Manhattan, Bronx
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More