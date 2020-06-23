3 wanted in string of e-bike robberies in Manhattan, Bronx

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three people are wanted for a string of e-bike robberies in New York City.Video from one of the incidents shows two men pretending to have a weapon and wrestling the e-bike away from a 25-year-old rider.It happened in June, in Manhatanville.Police say there were five incidents in total in Manhattan and the Bronx between May 11th and June 19th.No injuries have been reported.----------