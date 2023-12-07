Hochul announces E-ZPass rebates for 2 bridges in the Bronx and Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is some encouraging news for a group of New York E-ZPass users.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a toll rebate program for people who use the Henry Hudson Bridge in the Bronx and the Cross Bay Bridge in Queens.

"We are making travel easier and more affordable for working families in the Bronx and Queens who rely on the Henry Hudson Bridge and Cross Bay Bridge," Governor Hochul said. "Whether it's through this rebate program or the historic increases in MTA service we've implemented, I am committed to making travel more accessible to all New Yorkers."

E-ZPass customers whose accounts already meet the criteria for the rebate will be automatically enrolled.

The program is set to begin in February.

"The Legislature implemented this fund in a way that allows the regional toll system to continue evolving into one focused on managing congestion," said Janno Lieber, MTA Chair and CEO.

The rebates are made possible by the Outer Borough Transportation Account, which was established in 2018 to provide additional resources for Outer Borough transportation improvements.

Customers looking for more information can visit MTA Bridges and Tunnels Resident Programs.

