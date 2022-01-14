Newark 'Street Doctor,' prisoner-turned-activist, laid to rest in NJ

Earl Best's death at the age of 74 was announced by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who wrote, "Rest in Power and Paradise. The city will not be the same without you. Godspeed my brother. As he would say spider webs can tie up a lion Yibambe!!!!
A public viewing was held at the Transcend Worship Center on Clinton Avenue in Irvington, with those wishing to pay their respects lining up for hours.
Burial was set to follow the memorial service at Fairmount Cemetery in Newark.
The Newark native spent 17 years in prison but came out with a mission to help young men and woman avoid his mistakes, dedicating his life to stopping street violence.
His non-profit, the Street Warriors, worked to steer young people away from gangs and violence.
He was known to show up at community gatherings with a white coat and carrying a bag, telling people he carried "the right medicine," his prescription to fight violence.
