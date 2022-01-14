Society

Newark 'Street Doctor,' prisoner-turned-activist, laid to rest in NJ

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark's famed "Street Doctor," a bank robber turned activist who offered his prescription to stop violence to kids in schools, playgrounds, and on the street, was mourned at a funeral service Friday.

Earl Best's death at the age of 74 was announced by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who wrote, "Rest in Power and Paradise. The city will not be the same without you. Godspeed my brother. As he would say spider webs can tie up a lion Yibambe!!!!

A public viewing was held at the Transcend Worship Center on Clinton Avenue in Irvington, with those wishing to pay their respects lining up for hours.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News viewers donate money to Uber driver robbed, beaten after seeing his story
EMBED More News Videos

A week after an Uber driver was violently robbed and knocked unconscious near an ATM, he and his wife received some great news from a generous viewer. Stacey Sager has the story.


Burial was set to follow the memorial service at Fairmount Cemetery in Newark.

The Newark native spent 17 years in prison but came out with a mission to help young men and woman avoid his mistakes, dedicating his life to stopping street violence.

His non-profit, the Street Warriors, worked to steer young people away from gangs and violence.

He was known to show up at community gatherings with a white coat and carrying a bag, telling people he carried "the right medicine," his prescription to fight violence.

ALSO READ: Top floor resident saves 3-year-old girl from Bronx high rise fire, reunites her with mother
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan interviews Mahamed Keita, who is being lauded a hero after helping save a 3-year-old girl from a deadly apartment fire in the Bronx and reuniting her with her mother.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynewarkessex countygang violencefuneralgang
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 teens arrested in death of man killed helping man on subway tracks
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold, tracking a winter storm
Teen in grave condition after overdosing on fentanyl at school
Distinctive belt led cops to person of interest in Burger King murder
School tries to address teen body image issues by offering shapewear
NYC area restaurants had record decline in visits during pandemic
US denies request to help find 2 missing Americans
Show More
Bronx fire: Task force unveils recommendations; Joint funeral set
Girl found unresponsive in hotel swimming pool on LI
EXCLUSIVE Midtown carjacking victim speaks out; bodycam video released
Letter from WWII soldier delivered to his family 76 years later
Mayor, UFT considering remote option for New York City Schools
More TOP STORIES News