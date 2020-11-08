Earthquake in Massachusetts felt in Connecticut, Long Island

The quake happened at 9:10 a.m. and was centered 9 kilometers southwest of Bliss Corner, MA.
Many took to Twitter to report their homes shaking, with the United States Geological Survey reporting the following shakemap.
There was a slight earthquake in the Northeast that was felt by many here in Connecticut this morning. We haven’t received any reports of damage but we will keep you updated. https://t.co/MXg0gp0Hhj— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 8, 2020
Well, that was an interesting start to this Sunday morning. At 910am, it felt like a giant truck was slowly rumbling by this house in Connecticut. Actually, a 4.2 #earthquake off of Cape Cod according to USGS. Keep coming at us 2020. We will not break!— David Shuster (@DavidShuster) November 8, 2020
so connecticut had an earthquake just now 🌝— gianna (@swtchforu) November 8, 2020
my house shook like 30 minutes ago and we just found out it was a earthquake. in connecticut. what— maggs ♡︎’s caleigh (@tbsxlonely) November 8, 2020
there was just an earthquake off of rhode island and we felt it here all the way to connecticut 😺 my whole house shook 😺😺😺😺😺😺😺— 𝔅𝔬𝔬𝔯𝔦𝔱 🕷 (@ScaredGoth) November 8, 2020
I felt it, North Shore Long Island. The house vibrated. Not crazy but definitely something I've never felt before. #earthquake— Fred G. Sanford (@uglyauntesther) November 8, 2020
Serious question: Did anyone near eastern Long Island or CT feel their house shake? It was brief but we're thinking a quake near here or maybe Long Island Sound.#earthquake #LongIsland— Anita Y (@1buggieamw) November 8, 2020
Anyone else on Long Island feel a little bit of that earthquake too??— Jenna Guidi (@JennaGuidi) November 8, 2020
At this point, there are no reports of any damage or injuries.
