Search on for gunman after man fatally shot in chest in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manahttan (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed in East Harlem on Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported on East 116th Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police found the male victim lying unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york citymurderfatal shootinghomicide
