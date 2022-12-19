  • Watch Now
Man found dead with slash wound in East Village

Monday, December 19, 2022 11:15AM
Murder investigation underway after man's body found in East Village
The victim was found with a laceration to the neck outside 214 Avenue A at 1 a.m. Monday. Shirleen Allicot reports.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 51-year-old man was discovered dead, apparently slashed in the neck, in Manhattan's East Village.

The victim was found with a laceration to the neck outside 214 Avenue A at 1 a.m. Monday.

He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests were immediately made.

