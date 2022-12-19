Man found dead with slash wound in East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 51-year-old man was discovered dead, apparently slashed in the neck, in Manhattan's East Village.
The victim was found with a laceration to the neck outside 214 Avenue A at 1 a.m. Monday.
He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.
No arrests were immediately made.
