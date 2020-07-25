Couple slashed outside Manhattan restaurant after trying to intervene in dispute

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A couple is recovering from their injuries after they were slashed outside a restaurant in the East Village late Friday.The incident was reported outside a restaurant on 1st Street and Second Avenue just before midnight.According to witnesses, the incident started when an intoxicated man approached restaurant workers and demanded to be served.The workers refused to serve him a drink, which angered the man, and that's when the couple attempted to defuse the tense situation.The man was slashed in the back and the woman was slashed in the arm.The good Samaritans, believed to be in their 20s, were treated and released from Bellevue Hospital.The suspect ran away from the scene. No arrests have been made.----------