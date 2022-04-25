Search for attacker after man stabbed in East Village's Tompkins Square Park

Investigators say the attacker was captured on surveillance video as he got into an argument with a 35-year-old man.
He then stabbed the victim multiple times and fled.
It happened on Monday, April 18 at 5:50 p.m. inside Tompkins Square Park.
The victim was hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital critical but stable condition. He had stab wounds to his left shoulder, right shoulder, chest, left arm, right forearm, left leg, left calf, and right leg.
The attacker was seen walking northbound on Avenue A after the stabbing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
