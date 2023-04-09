With rising egg prices, some people have decided to skip the Easter egg hunt this year, and are instead planning to paint and hide potatoes!

Easter potato hunt? Rising egg prices have some families switching up the holiday tradition

The idea is being pushed by Potatoes USA, an organization that advocates for American potatoes, who noticed the trend circulating the internet.

The organization reports that potatoes actually make a good canvas, and are a tastier and cheaper alternative to eggs. The organization also boasts that potatoes are less fragile than eggs.

The idea is to use either food coloring or paint, like you would with an egg. But if you want to eat the Easter potatoes, use food coloring.

You can even cut a potato in half and carve something into the inside of the potato to make a potato stamp to make fun Easter-themed art on paper.

In February, it was reported that the average selling price for eggs had doubled from a year earlier, making the Easter tradition more expensive than in years past.

The cost of chocolate has increased due to inflation as well, giving families another reason to go for the potato.