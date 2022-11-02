Hochul, Zeldin sound off on plans to stabilize New York's economy

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin's are sharing their plans to stabilize and revitalize the state's economy ahead of election day. Joe Torres has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The candidates for governor of New York have very different views about the economy and both sounded off Wednesday with their plans for the state.

There are more costly commutes to work, higher prices for consumer goods, taxes, inflation and interest rates all going up.

So what are Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin's plans to stabilize and revitalize the state's economy?

The Republican congressman told reporters Wednesday morning that New York needs a state spending cap.

"New York State has been receiving massive bailouts from the federal government," Zeldin said. "That money is used to just spend on priorities and whatever gets spend in the new budget ends up becoming the new baseline for the next year's budget."

Hochul brought her campaign to Westchester County on Wednesday. She held an energetic get-out-the-vote rally in Mount Vernon.

How will she convince cost-conscious New Yorkers to remain in the Empire State?

"My plan is this simple...creating more jobs," Hochul said. "Infrastructure jobs, green energy jobs, as well as other jobs that we are training people for - so that's how you do it."

Both candidates claimed their opponents have a record of fiscal mismanagement.

Zeldin said Hochul's budget priorities are misguided and Hochul said Zeldin has no proven history of job creation.

"We cut middle class taxes," Hochul said. "We gave $2.1 billion back in property tax relief. We cut the gas tax. We can continue doing this even more so as I focus on my next agenda."

"The way that we do budgeting in this state has been very irresponsible," Zeldin said. "We have to unleash different businesses and industries."

The demands of the campaign trail only intensify as Election Day nears.

On Thursday, Hochul gets a high profile visit from Vice President Kamala Harris and this weekend, Zeldin heads to the place he'd like to call the home office: Albany.

