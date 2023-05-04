Jury reaches verdict in Ed Sheeran copyright trial

The micro-concert came Monday as Ed Sheeran continued his testimony at his copyright infringement trial.

LOWER MANHATTAN -- The jury has reached a verdict in the copyright infringement case against Ed Sheeran.

The case should "never have been brought," his attorney said Wednesday during a closing statement, arguing he was "unjustly accused" of copying from Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" for his hit "Thinking Out Loud."

If the family of Gaye's co-writer Ed Townsend prevails, defense attorney Ilene Farkas said, "all of us that love music will be poorer for it."

"We all benefit from artists being free to create and to build on what came before them," Farkas said, warning a verdict against Sheeran would mean "Creativity will be stifled for fear of being sued."

ALSO READ | Ed Sheeran sings, plays guitar mashup of Marvin Gaye song at copyright trial

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.