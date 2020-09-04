reopen new jersey

4,000 students return for in-person learning in one New Jersey school district

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Roughly 4,000 students returned to school in one New Jersey town for the first day of in-person classes Friday.

The Lakewood School District is among 63 statewide offering full in-person instruction, though one of its schools was forced to delay its opening.

Lakewood Middle School won't be ready to open until next Tuesday because eight modular units -- one of their key social distancing initiatives to ease crowding -- aren't ready.

The middle school houses 1,300 students.

Related: NJ school district decides to delay in-person learning

For those who returned Friday, students and staff members were each given two reusable cloth masks and a face shield upon arrival.

Lakewood teachers had threatened a job action, claiming the schools are not safe, but only four teachers and two paraprofessionals called out of work Friday.

Twelve teachers and nine paraprofessionals are out under the CARES Act.

A district attorney said they could not report because they live in districts without in-person learning and needed to stay home.

The Lakewood School District is educating the children of six teachers whose home districts are not offering in-person learning.

Related: District gives every student Chromebook to make remote learning easier

Lakewood has 6,500 public school students, who account for just 14% of the township's total elementary and secondary school-age population, which is comprised mostly of 40,000 Orthodox Jewish children and teenagers enrolled in some 135 private yeshivas.

MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlakewoodocean countyhealtheducationnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: Governor Murphy gives daily briefing
Indoor dining and movie theaters in NJ are back!
COVID Updates: NY casinos, NYC malls can open Sept. 9
COVID Updates: Trump cancels some orders on ventilators
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Car drives through BLM protesters in Times Square
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
High School football canceled for the fall in Connecticut
Portland shooting suspect killed in struggle with authorities
AccuWeather: Gorgeous start to holiday weekend!
Labor Day weekend means more fun in the sun at area beaches
Indoor dining and movie theaters in NJ are back!
Show More
COVID Updates: Governor Murphy gives daily briefing
Protests rage despite Rochester mayor suspending officers
Houston family's viral eviction story breaks hearts
US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows
Hurricane season respite arrives during record-breaking 2020
More TOP STORIES News