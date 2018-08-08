EDUCATION

Back-to-school spending expected to rank among highest years on record

This is expected to be one of the most expensive years on record for back-to-school spending.

Parents don't need to be reminded that the back-to-school shopping season is here.

And this year is shaping up to be one of the most expensive on record.

The National Retail Federation predicts spending will hit $83 billion this year, just slightly lower than last year and the third highest in the survey's history.

That breaks down to $680 per family, for kindergarten all the way up to college.

About half of that is for clothing and shoes, about a third for electronics and the rest for traditional supplies like notebooks, pencils and backpacks.

One interesting note -- this year, teenagers and pre-teens are likely to spend some of their own money.

As for college students, their biggest expense will be electronics, followed by clothing and furnishings.

