Parents don't need to be reminded that the back-to-school shopping season is here.And this year is shaping up to be one of the most expensive on record.The National Retail Federation predicts spending will hit $83 billion this year, just slightly lower than last year and the third highest in the survey's history.That breaks down to $680 per family, for kindergarten all the way up to college.About half of that is for clothing and shoes, about a third for electronics and the rest for traditional supplies like notebooks, pencils and backpacks.One interesting note -- this year, teenagers and pre-teens are likely to spend some of their own money.As for college students, their biggest expense will be electronics, followed by clothing and furnishings.