Wawa offers free coffee for teachers, school staff in September

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Here's one back-to-school deal just for educators!

Teachers, faculty members, school administrators, and support personnel can get free Wawa coffee this month.

The offer is for one free any-size coffee, one per visit and runs from September 8 through September 30.

To get your free coffee, Wawa says all you have to do is "simply share with an associate at the register that you work for a school."

"As students make their way back to school in-person and virtually across our communities, we wanted to show our tremendous appreciation for the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children in our area despite the many unique challenges our schools face this year," said Mike Sherlock, Chief Food & Beverage Officer for Wawa.

Sherlock says Wawa is grateful to the many teachers providing support for the youth in the communities.

