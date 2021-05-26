New Jersey teen accepted into 20 schools draws strength from beloved stuffed animal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10695017" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, a new adventure is about to happen.

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A high school senior in New Jersey who got into 20 colleges has drawn strength from a very important stuffed animal in his life.He's worn and tattered but don't judge a book by its cover. Chris Butcher says his stuffed animal played a huge part of him getting into 20 colleges -- including six Ivy Leagues.But more importantly, it helped the high school senior come to terms with his Blackness.The Dalmatian actually belonged to Butcher's older brother, Taylor, who died when he was only a few months old.The delicate toy, named Bigdog, has been with Butcher since day one."When I had negative encounters, I would come home and if I'm sitting in my bedroom, Bigdog was there for me, a reassuring object," Butcher said.Butcher is a senior at Dwight Morrow in Englewood but felt he never fit in. He wrote about it in the essay part of his college application, admitting race was the source of his inner hatred.He felt so defeated, he broke down and once again turned to Bigdog, but then had an ah-ha moment, writing, "if I did not let Big Dog's decaying structure define his worth, I was not going to let my Black skin, define mine.""He's old, neck is falling apart and I use that to show how his outward appearance brings about judgment to how my Black skin brings judgment when people see me," Butcher said.A major turning point for Butcher, who went on to start the Black Student Union at school, is he is now soaring and heading to Princeton in the fall.And it's no surprise that Butcher has already decided he wants to major in Molecular Biology and also focus on African American Studies."I want to be a doctor, not sure of my specialty, maybe cardiology or emergency medicine," he said.As for Bigdog, he wont be making the trip to Princeton but will stay home with Butcher's mom in his new role.----------