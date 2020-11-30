Education

Investigation underway after NJ high school teachers allegedly post anti-gay comments on Zoom

By Eyewitness News
DUMONT, New Jersey (WABC) -- The mayor of the Bergen County town of Dumont wants an investigation after some high school teachers allegedly posted anti-gay comments about a colleague in a Zoom group chat.

A screenshot of the comments began circulating this week.

Former student Matthew DeMarco started an online petition, calling on the school district to fire the teachers involved.

"I know the teacher, I know who it is - I've had her, my siblings have all had her. We know what kind of person she is - she is very considerate, very compassionate towards others," said DeMarco, "And so as soon as I saw these comments being made about her, I was outraged.

The district says it has 'zero tolerance for such reprehensible behavior.'

The incident is being investigated.

