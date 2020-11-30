Investigation underway after NJ high school teachers allegedly post anti-gay comments on Zoom

A screenshot of the comments began circulating this week.
Former student Matthew DeMarco started an online petition, calling on the school district to fire the teachers involved.
ALSO READ | Community calls for Long Island sanitation commissioner's resignation after bias posts online
"I know the teacher, I know who it is - I've had her, my siblings have all had her. We know what kind of person she is - she is very considerate, very compassionate towards others," said DeMarco, "And so as soon as I saw these comments being made about her, I was outraged.
The district says it has 'zero tolerance for such reprehensible behavior.'
The incident is being investigated.
ALSO READ | New Jersey woman accused of advising, sending money to Syrian terrorist
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip