Education

James Comey to teach at Columbia University next year

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former FBI Director James Comey will start teaching at the prestigious Columbia University next month.

Comey will join The Reuben Mark Initiative for Organizational Character and Leadership at Columbia Law School as a Leader-in-Residence for the spring 2021 semester.

He will teach a new seminar called "Lawyers and Leaders" and engage with students and faculty.

"A longtime federal prosecutor who led the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and served as deputy attorney general of the United States prior to becoming FBI director, Comey's experience represents a broadening of the Mark Initiative's focus to include leadership of major public institutions, complementing existing offerings relating to corporations and law firms," the school wrote.

Comey also led legal teams at several major corporations and previously held a senior research appointment with Columbia Law School's National Security Law Program.

His second book, "Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust," is set to be released Jan. 12, 2021.

Related topics:
educationmanhattannew york citycolumbia universityfbijames comey
