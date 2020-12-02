James Comey to teach at Columbia University next year

Comey will join The Reuben Mark Initiative for Organizational Character and Leadership at Columbia Law School as a Leader-in-Residence for the spring 2021 semester.
He will teach a new seminar called "Lawyers and Leaders" and engage with students and faculty.
ALSO READ | The Countdown: No evidence of fraud that would change outcome, Biden names economic advisers
"A longtime federal prosecutor who led the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and served as deputy attorney general of the United States prior to becoming FBI director, Comey's experience represents a broadening of the Mark Initiative's focus to include leadership of major public institutions, complementing existing offerings relating to corporations and law firms," the school wrote.
Comey also led legal teams at several major corporations and previously held a senior research appointment with Columbia Law School's National Security Law Program.
His second book, "Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust," is set to be released Jan. 12, 2021.
ALSO READ | Video shows bridge made for wildlife in use by coyotes, bears and mountain lions
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip