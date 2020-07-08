reopen nyc

Reopen News: Mayor, chancellor outline NYC Schools reopening plan for fall

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza unveiled their "Blended Learning" plan for the city's 1.1 million public school students.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says that he believes this plan will preserve "health and safety while maintaining an understanding that the best way to educate our kids is in the classroom."

He added, "We're going to move forward according to the data, according to the state of New York," Mayor de Blasio said. He also warned that the situation could change along the way.

The mayor noted that most schools will not be able to have all of their kids in school at the same time.

Blended Learning
- Students learning 5 days a week
- Mix of in-person and remote learning
- Most students in school 2 or 3 days a week
- Ensure safety in every school

Chancellor Carranza said that the plan to bring students back into school buildings requires the use of PPE and social distancing.

PPE and Hygiene
- Face coverings required for students and staff
- Nightly deep cleaning, cleaning throughout the day
- Staff training

Social Distancing
- Fewer students in each classroom
- Use of large spaces for classes like cafeterias, auditoriums and gyms
- Updated entry, exit and hallway layout to reduce contact
- Working with SCA, community partners to identify non-DOE space

Carranza said that there are several models that they unveiled to the city's principals on Wednesday. The schools will be expected to let parents know their child's schedule in August.

In some school buildings one group of students would attend classes Tuesday and Thursday, the other group Wednesday and Friday, with alternating Monday.

In other school buildings the students would have only one consistent day and alternate the others.

Students will also have an "All Remote Learning" option.

Parents will have opportunities throughout the year to transition their child into one of the in-person models should they so choose. Or, if any family wants to switch from the "Blended Learning" to "All Remote Learning" they may do so at any time.

Governor Andrew Cuomo had said last week that the final decision on schools rests with the state.

More information on the city's plan can be found at: www.schools.nyc.gov/returntoschool2020

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzareopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomobill de blasionew york city schools
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NYC Mayor, schools chancellor briefing
NYC approves plan to reopen childcare centers next week
Coronavirus Updates: Zero deaths in CT for 1st time since March
7 On Your Side: Pros and cons of filing for bankruptcy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NYC Mayor, schools chancellor briefing
NJ to mandate outdoor masks when social distancing not possible
Police: Driver panicks, drives though protest in Times Square
4 dead, 3 injured in Paterson shooting
Long Island enters Phase 4, museums and higher ed open
AccuWeather: Sticky storms Wednesday
Man stabbed in candy store after being accused of staring: police
Show More
Epstein's ex-girlfriend bail hearing date set for July 14
5 men rescued from capsized boat in Long Island Sound
Daughter on mission to solve dad's murder mystery
Amtrak offers deal for passengers on sleeper trains
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
More TOP STORIES News