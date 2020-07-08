Reopen News: Mayor, chancellor outline NYC Schools reopening plan for fall

Mayor Bill de Blasio says that he believes this plan will preserve "health and safety while maintaining an understanding that the best way to educate our kids is in the classroom."
He added, "We're going to move forward according to the data, according to the state of New York," Mayor de Blasio said. He also warned that the situation could change along the way.
The mayor noted that most schools will not be able to have all of their kids in school at the same time.
Blended Learning
- Students learning 5 days a week
- Mix of in-person and remote learning
- Most students in school 2 or 3 days a week
- Ensure safety in every school
Chancellor Carranza said that the plan to bring students back into school buildings requires the use of PPE and social distancing.
PPE and Hygiene
- Face coverings required for students and staff
- Nightly deep cleaning, cleaning throughout the day
- Staff training
Social Distancing
- Fewer students in each classroom
- Use of large spaces for classes like cafeterias, auditoriums and gyms
- Updated entry, exit and hallway layout to reduce contact
- Working with SCA, community partners to identify non-DOE space
Carranza said that there are several models that they unveiled to the city's principals on Wednesday. The schools will be expected to let parents know their child's schedule in August.
In some school buildings one group of students would attend classes Tuesday and Thursday, the other group Wednesday and Friday, with alternating Monday.
In other school buildings the students would have only one consistent day and alternate the others.
Students will also have an "All Remote Learning" option.
Parents will have opportunities throughout the year to transition their child into one of the in-person models should they so choose. Or, if any family wants to switch from the "Blended Learning" to "All Remote Learning" they may do so at any time.
Governor Andrew Cuomo had said last week that the final decision on schools rests with the state.
More information on the city's plan can be found at: www.schools.nyc.gov/returntoschool2020
WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address