Jersey City resumes in-person learning after flip-flops anger parents

First, schools were opening. Then, they were staying fully remote until September. Then, despite a robocall informing parents of that decision, they were told of yet another about face.
Younger students were to start on April 29, while older students would head back on May 10.
Parents have not been quiet about their displeasure.
They held a protest outside of the district a week ago, saying they wanted more communication from school officials and to let them know they are watching.
RELATED | Jersey City's flip-flop on in-person learning sparks protest
The head-spinning back and forth also included a time when all grades were set to begin on the same day. But according to Mayor Steven Fulop, after hundreds of teachers called out sick, the district decided to not return to in person learning at all this academic year.
The superintendent then changed his mind days later, and neither parents nor Fulop are happy with the district or teachers at this point.
"If you have 400, 500 that can't show up, and you have 3,300 that can, the school system should be able to operate," Fulop said. "That wasn't a legitimate excuse from my standpoint."
Schools will be in session four days a week with a 12:45 p.m. dismissal, which working parents say is a hardship.
"Do you think a 12:45 dismissal for for days Is going to cut it?" parent Yanira Ventura said. "No, it is not."
It all comes with less than two months left in the school year, and while many parents are on each side of the discussion, they all felt they deserved consistent messaging.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question