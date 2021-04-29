coronavirus new jersey

Jersey City resumes in-person learning after flip-flops anger parents

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Jersey City resumes in-person learning after flip-flops anger parents

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The first of Jersey City's phased approach to in-person learning began Thursday with Pre-K through third grade back in the classroom, but it was a frustrated roller coaster for parents who had to deal with a flip-flopping district.

First, schools were opening. Then, they were staying fully remote until September. Then, despite a robocall informing parents of that decision, they were told of yet another about face.

Younger students were to start on April 29, while older students would head back on May 10.

Parents have not been quiet about their displeasure.

They held a protest outside of the district a week ago, saying they wanted more communication from school officials and to let them know they are watching.

RELATED | Jersey City's flip-flop on in-person learning sparks protest
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the protest from Jersey City.


The head-spinning back and forth also included a time when all grades were set to begin on the same day. But according to Mayor Steven Fulop, after hundreds of teachers called out sick, the district decided to not return to in person learning at all this academic year.

The superintendent then changed his mind days later, and neither parents nor Fulop are happy with the district or teachers at this point.

"If you have 400, 500 that can't show up, and you have 3,300 that can, the school system should be able to operate," Fulop said. "That wasn't a legitimate excuse from my standpoint."

Schools will be in session four days a week with a 12:45 p.m. dismissal, which working parents say is a hardship.

"Do you think a 12:45 dismissal for for days Is going to cut it?" parent Yanira Ventura said. "No, it is not."

It all comes with less than two months left in the school year, and while many parents are on each side of the discussion, they all felt they deserved consistent messaging.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationjersey cityhudson countyhealtheducationmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyschoolscoronavirusteacherscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: Moderna to increase global supply to 3 billion doses by 2022
NJ hospital mistakenly charges 200+ residents for COVID shots
COVID Updates: India deaths top 200,000; surge breaks health system
Murphy gives go-ahead to summer camps, hints at accelerated state reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC plans to fully reopen July 1, mayor says
Wake, funeral details released for NYPD officer killed on LIE
FDNY battles fire ripping through home in Brooklyn
NFL Draft: Jets hope for franchise QB, Giants look at best available
8-year-old injured after jumping from balcony during NYC fire
Delaware officer declared clinically dead after being attacked while on duty
Spread the word: Search underway for missing pet tortoise in NYC
Show More
2 men sought in Brooklyn shooting that injured victim in leg
Walk-in vaccinations now open to 16+ at NY state-run sites
Wary Supreme Court weighs student's Snapchat profanity case
COVID Updates: Moderna to increase global supply to 3 billion doses by 2022
AccuWeather: Warm with spotty showers
More TOP STORIES News