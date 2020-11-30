NJ high school teachers allegedly post anti-gay comments on Zoom group chat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7840353" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stacey Sager says the hateful social media posts of Oceanside's Sanitation Commissioner Ryan Hemsley is causing outrage and calls for his resignation.

DUMONT, New Jersey (WABC) -- The mayor of the Bergen County town of Dumont wants an investigation after some high school teachers allegedly posted anti-gay comments about a colleague in a Zoom group chat.A screenshot of the comments began circulating this week.Former student Matthew DeMarco started an online petition, calling on the school district to fire the teachers involved."I know the teacher, I know who it is - I've had her, my siblings have all had her. We know what kind of person she is - she is very considerate, very compassionate towards others," said DeMarco, "And so as soon as I saw these comments being made about her, I was outraged.The district says it has 'zero tolerance for such reprehensible behavior.'The incident is being investigated.