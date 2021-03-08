coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC high schools set to resume in-person learning

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's high school students will be heading back into the classroom this month.

The New York City Department of Education announced, "We will be opening the doors of high schools for in-person learning on March 22."

Mayor Bill de Blasio and incoming Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter are set to make the announcement during the mayor's press conference Monday morning.

55,000 students who had previously opted in will return to in-person learning in 488 schools. Reopening high schools will return 17,000 staff members on March 18 and 19.

About half of city high schools will be able to serve all or most of their students five days a week.

The city's youngest students were brought back first for in-person learning, followed by middle school students last month, and now high school students.

The reopening of high schools was complicated by the fact that some of the high schools were also serving as COVID vaccination sites.

Along with reopening schools, competitive sports will also return next month, as well as strength and conditioning activities.

The Public School Athletic League will return in mid-April. Competitive play will begin in May, and for the first time, will run through the summer.

"In-person and remote learners will be eligible. Safety is a top priority - weekly testing and masks will be mandated, spectators will not be permitted," the DOE said in a statement.

The city's youngest students were brought back first for in-person learning, followed by middle school students last month, and now high school students.

Now, using the same model that's kept numbers low in elementary schools, officials say they believe middle schools can safely reopen.

But the big difference with middle schoolers is that they switch classes and aren't kept in pods like younger students.

The city says it has additional capacity to test students and staff each week.

MORE NEWS: Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot announces she's pregnant!
EMBED More News Videos

This is Shirleen and her husband's third child.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkrichard carranzacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnew york city schoolshospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
NYRR welcomes back in-person youth races for 1st time since start of pandemic
COVID Updates: Superspreading concerns for NBA All-Star Game, spring break
COVID Updates: Concerns of case increase with state relaxing restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NYPD officers shot and wounded in Brooklyn
Pedestrian struck and killed on New England Thruway in Bronx
Disturbing death of 10-year-old boy causing uproar in community
'Naked Cowboy' arrested in Florida during 'Bike Week'
Here are the best cash rewards credit cards for the COVID era
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
NJ hospital administering 1,000 J&J vaccines Monday
Show More
College student dies from fraternity hazing, attorney says
International Women's Day: Celebrate women of history
NJ firefighters rescue 3-year-old, father from burning building
5 women now accuse Cuomo of sex harassment, calls grow for resignation
Several families left homeless after flames tear through houses
More TOP STORIES News