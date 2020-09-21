New York City remote learning hits early snag, but issue quickly resolved

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Roughly 90,000 New York City school students returned to the classroom for in-person learning Monday, but for everyone else, it was an experiment in remote learning.In Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Kira Ha-Healy logged on to sixth grade with no problem. Her brother Lucas, however, had a difficult time."I thought it was just me, but his entire class had trouble logging on," mom Paullette Ha-Healy said. "But it looks like the DOE was having problems with the server."That glitch was a real curve ball for her eighth grade son, who is student in District 75 and on the autism spectrum."It's incredibly frustrating," she said. "It adds a layer of undue stress. This is already a stressful time."The Department of Education issued a statement, saying, "The DOE login page was down for 10 min around 9am, which may have affected Zoom, TeachHub, email, & other platforms. We were back in business within minutes & we're continuing to keep an eye on it. Families who have any other issues can submit a ticket: schools.nyc.gov/techsupport."She is keeping her kids home for all remote until she is comfortable with staffing and safety. Meanwhile, things seemed to go a bit more smoothly for Pre K, 3-K, and special education students who returned to the classroom."This is a great first day of school and can't wait to see more of this," Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said.A total of 734 schools are opening open for in-person learning this week, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, and 1,050 community-based early childhood education programs also begin."Kids are wearing their masks," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "These are 4-year-olds, wearing their masks naturally. It isn't a hassle. They go with the flow. They're really adaptable."Teachers also have to be adaptable. Miguelina O'Connor said she wanted to be here for her special education students."They need to be here today," she said. "A familiar place they know, and a place where they're going to learn and thrive."And everyone hopes students -- all students -- thrive, no matter how they're learning, whether it's all remote or blended.