Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker

According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%.
Phased-in approach:
Mayor Bill de Blasio says there will be a phased-in reopening that will happen by grade levels over the next two weeks.
- Monday, September 21, 3-K, Pre-K, and early education sites will open including District 75 for special education.
- Tuesday on September 29, K-5 and K-8 schools will reopen.
- Thursday, October 1, middle and high schools, secondary schools, transfer/adult schools will reopen.
Additional educators:
Mayor de Blasio also announced that the city is adding 2,500 additional educators. Just this past week the city had added 2,000 more for an immediate total of 4,500 additional teachers.
For full information on the city's reopening plan for schools, you can visit the New York City Department of Education website.
