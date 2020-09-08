Reopen NYC: City rolling out Learning Bridges child care program to supplement Blended Learning

The Learning Bridges Program is for students from preschool to 8th grade who are in Blended Learning and need child care on the days they are not learning in-person.
The city will have 30,000 free child care seats available on Sept 21st.
The priority will be for the children of essential workers, homeless students, and public housing.
The city hopes to have 70,000 seats by the end of October and 100,000 seats by December.
To apply for the Learning Bridges Program, all parents who have previously expressed interest will automatically go into the enrollment process, or parents can apply via the city's website.
