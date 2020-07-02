Reopen News: NYC schools will be reopening in September, de Blasio says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is moving "full steam ahead" with plans to reopen schools in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday."Each school will have a number, that is the maximum number that can be in that school with social distancing. Using every conceivable space in that school, we are going to convert everything that can be converted into a classroom to accommodate social distancing," he said. "For schools that cannot accommodate all their kids in the building at one time, by definition, some kind of staggered schedule. That piece will be determined with the schools."The mayor says 75% of parents surveyed want to send their kids back to school in September.However, Governor Cuomo's office reminded everyone that the city does not have authority to reopen schools."When it comes to opening schools in New York City we will consult with parents, teachers, health officials and local elected officials - but the Governor has said any determination is premature at this point and we will need to see how the virus develops," Communications Director Dani Lever said. "The Governor has also told all school districts to have plans ready for the 'new normal' in the event schools can open. The Governor hopes schools will reopen but will not endanger the health of students or teachers, and will make the determination once we have more current information."Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said the city is putting together their plan, anticipating the state education department requesting their plan."When they do, we will be ready to go," he said.Carranza planned to meet with principals on Thursday to hone their plans.Precautions that will be taken include deep cleaning of schools daily, face covering and social distancing will be required, and hand washing stations will be set up.url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/coronavirus/" TARGET="_blank" REL=""