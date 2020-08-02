Reopen NYC: New York City submits 'outline,' not reopening schools plan, Gov. Cuomo advisor says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6347527" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City missed the deadline for submitting its plan to reopen schools in the fall to the state despite Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiling the plan on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo s

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City submitted an "outline," not a plan, to reopen its public schools in the fall, a top advisor to Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, as the governor reiterated that parents and teachers will not go into school buildings without a detailed plan."Some sort of a framework" was submitted by the New York City Department of Education after 5 p.m. Friday.Cuomo advisor Jim Malatras said that it "looks like an outline, not a plan," noting it was just 30 pages, while smaller school districts submitted much lengthier plans.The DOE submitted its overall plan for reopening schools Friday afternoon, but received an extension from the state for its plan for individual schools.Cuomo said parents and teachers must be comfortable sending students back for in-person instruction, and they need as detailed a plan as possible."Everybody has to be comfortable with this plan," the governor said. "If the parents aren't comfortable, they wont send their child. They have a veto. They veto by saying, my child is staying home."Cuomo said teachers are concerned, as some of them are older and in more vulnerable populations."They don't have the same level of comfort that some people have with young people not getting COVID," he said. "Either it's a safe plan or not a safe plan. That's why getting these plans up in detail is important, because if you don't have the detail, all its going to do is generate more questions. And more questions is not a good thing right now."Cuomo said a strike or other union action by concerned teachers would not be necessary. They simply would not report to schools for in-person learning."No one wants to force teachers to work against their will," he saidCuomo reiterated that the state will make an initial determination if schools will open this week, but the state will continue to closely watch the numbers.Cuomo likened the state's coronavirus effort to a diet."The diet is working," he said, urging New Yorkers to "stay on it."The State Liquor Authority handed out 36 violations Saturday night, visiting about 1,000 establishments. Since task force started, the SLA has visited 13,000 establishments.