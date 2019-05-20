Parents frustrated after lottery to get into New Jersey preschool has to be done over

BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some parents in New Jersey are angry after being told their children had been accepted to free preschool, only to find out there was a mistake and the entire lottery will be done again.So many parents wanted to get their kids into the school in Brick Township that a lottery was held to choose who among the 300 families applying could get the 150 openings.But somehow, dozens of people who applied weren't included in the lottery.The school district was to begin drawing names again Monday night at the high school, and the lucky children picked will be able to attend the new public pre-school program in the fall.Brick Township received a state grant paying for 150 youngsters, those five and younger, to attend free pre-school.So they turned to a lottery system to pick out of the pool of 300 students. And then it was discovered that 30 names were left out of the original draw about a month ago.One parent, named Nick, said his 4-year-old son Rowan was selected in the first round.But if he's not picked again Monday night they are in trouble because spots in other programs have filled up already. And Nick thought they were taken care of in the fall."I just think the whole system is basically incompetent, from the start it didn't make any sense," he said.----------