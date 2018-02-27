EDUCATION

Person of interest questioned after fatal shooting leads to lockout of 5 Westchester school districts

Marcus Solis has the latest on the lockout of 5 Westchester school districts due to a fatal shooting.

TARRYTOWN, New York (WABC) --
Police say they are interviewing a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that led to the lockout of five Westchester County school districts Tuesday.

Tarrytown Police said the person was detained with the assistance of the Port Authority Police.

Tarrytown, Irvington, Hastings-on-Hudson, Elmsford and Dobbs Ferry schools were on lockout -- meaning students could not go outside -- due to the police search in the area for the gunman.

The incident started around 7:15 a.m., police said a 34-year-old woman was fatally shot at the Sleepy Hollow Gardens apartment complex on Route 119 in Tarrytown.

The suspect fled the area.

The lockouts were precautionary, and authorities said there was no threat inside the schools.

The lockout began with the Tarrytown School District and then extended to Irvington before Hastings-on-Hudson, Elmsford, and Dobbs Ferry were also added. The schools remained under lockout until dismissal.

SWAT teams spent the day searching for the gunman, but by the evening, they believed he had left the area. A gun was discovered in a garbage can.

Irvington schools had earlier reported, "The district was just advised of an active police investigation in Tarrytown where a male with a dark complexion, possibly wearing a camouflage jacket, is being sought and believed to be armed. At this time all schools will enter a lock out mode. Only students and staff will be permitted to enter a school building. Staff will man all entrances to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

The identity of the victim has not been released. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Tarrytown Police Department at (914) 631-5544.

