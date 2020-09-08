reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Some school districts welcome students back with hybrid model

By
MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some school districts reopen Tuesday in New Jersey and they're all doing it in their own way. Some will open fully remote, some with students returning full time and others with a hybrid model.

George Washington Elementary School is welcoming back students Tuesday morning with a hybrid model. They will have in-person instruction for part of the day, and remote learning for the second half.

The district put out a video set to the theme from "Back to the Future" showing how things have changed.

RELATED: Here's how NJ schools will handle positive COVID-19 cases

Masks are required, there are social distancing markers in the hallway, and there is a reduced capacity in classrooms for starters.

But other districts are choosing to start the year fully remote. That includes Paterson and Newark schools which will assess the safety situation after the first marking period.

"Our strategy is to take the realities that are occurring right now, and say when the pandemic is more behind us than ahead of us, how will we have changed our teaching practices because of this experience?" said Roger Leon, Newark Superintendent.

Governor Phil Murphy says the majority of school districts are starting with at least some in-person learning with just under a third starting all-remote.

MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseymahwahback to schoolmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseyschoolsschool
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: Bold hopes for virus antibody tests still unfulfilled
COVID Updates: Labor Day gatherings could cause surge in cases
NJ company collects largest stockpile of convalescent plasma in US
COVID Updates: Labor Day gatherings could become super spreaders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ventilation issues delay teachers' return to 21 NYC schools | LIVE
Large fire damages commercial building on Long Island
Officer dies hours after jumping in river to save suspect
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny but muggy
Massive 5-alarm fire at Bronx salvage yard deemed suspicious
2 stabbed at Jersey Shore, suspects in custody
Naked with 'spit hoods' on, protesters decry Prude's death
Show More
COVID Updates: Bold hopes for virus antibody tests still unfulfilled
Climate change protesters scale Columbus Circle globe
6-year-old boy and mother among 5 shot near J'ouvert celebration
NYPD finds body floating in Central Park lake
Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory
More TOP STORIES News