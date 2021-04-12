coronavirus new jersey

Students return to Newark classrooms 2 days a week

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

Newark students returning to classrooms

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Students are heading back to classrooms in Newark, New Jersey today for the first time in more than a year.

In-person resumes for two days a week in New Jersey's largest school district.

About 40% of students in the district have opted for in-person learning.

RELATED: Schools in New Jersey's 2 largest cities staying all remote through April
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports on the decision by the districts.



Prior to this, the district had been all remote.

Newark 's mayor said he has no doubt the system is ready to welcome students back.

"I think the superintendent is doing what he can to upgrade our facilities," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. "But the most important thing is, are we ready for students and teachers? And I would say absolutely. He's doing an awesome, awesome job. They have air filters in every room, the main office, the gym. Every room has air filters. "



The district will be administering COVID tests weekly.

And like Yonkers Public Schools in Westchester County, NY, which are also expanding in-person learning today, Newark schools will be closed for deep cleaning on Wednesdays.

MORE NEWS: Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Ashish Jha has more on what Pfizer's COVID vaccine clinical trials could mean for herd immunity.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseyessex countynewarkhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseyschoolsnew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: 4.6M Americans vaccinated in 1 day, 39 states open eligibility
Man in hospital with COVID despite being fully vaccinated, wife says
COVID Updates: Connecticut veterans can be vaccinated without appointment
COVID Updates: NY warning residents about sites charging for vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in hospital with COVID despite being fully vaccinated, wife says
Man shot, killed during Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest
New tax deductions and rules that could cost you money
Officer stabbed during attempted traffic stop gone awry
Yonkers schools expand in-person learning
Federal judge from New York killed in hit-and-run in Florida
Good Samaritans stop man from pushing woman onto subway tracks twice
Show More
COVID Updates: 4.6M Americans vaccinated in 1 day, 39 states open eligibility
'American Idol' Top 16 revealed and how to vote for the Top 10!
AccuWeather: Some rain lingers
Wedding venue denies same-sex couple marriage
Hideki Matsuyama 1st man from Japan to win golf major
More TOP STORIES News