Students return to Newark classrooms 2 days a week

In-person resumes for two days a week in New Jersey's largest school district.
About 40% of students in the district have opted for in-person learning.
RELATED: Schools in New Jersey's 2 largest cities staying all remote through April
Prior to this, the district had been all remote.
Newark 's mayor said he has no doubt the system is ready to welcome students back.
"I think the superintendent is doing what he can to upgrade our facilities," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. "But the most important thing is, are we ready for students and teachers? And I would say absolutely. He's doing an awesome, awesome job. They have air filters in every room, the main office, the gym. Every room has air filters. "
The district will be administering COVID tests weekly.
And like Yonkers Public Schools in Westchester County, NY, which are also expanding in-person learning today, Newark schools will be closed for deep cleaning on Wednesdays.
MORE NEWS: Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: