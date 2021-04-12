Reopen NY: Yonkers schools expand in-person learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6791017" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The transition is designed to ensure the health and safety of every individual in school buildings,

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10507255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kori Gauthier, a freshman at LSU, has not been seen since Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Her car was found on a bridge in Baton Rouge, La., after being hit by another vehicle.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Starting today, the number of days for in-person learning is expanding in Yonkers Public Schools.Students will be now be in class 4 days a week, learning from home on Wednesdays only.This is the state's fourth largest school district, with 25,000 students.And for the first time in a year, students will be back to nearly full time in-person learning.Those who want to continue learning remotely can still do so, of course.The decision came after a unanimous vote from the Yonkers Board of Education.Bus capacity will be at 50%, with school auditoriums abiding by CDC guidelines that require students will remain 3 feet apart.Desktop barriers are in place when social distancing is not possible.Wednesday will be a deep cleaning day in the district.The first bell rings at 7 a.m., and we are expecting to hear from school officials, the school board and the mayor.Also headed back today, students in Newark, New Jersey. Those students are returning after a year.