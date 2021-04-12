Reopen NY: Yonkers schools expand in-person learning

Students will be now be in class 4 days a week, learning from home on Wednesdays only.
This is the state's fourth largest school district, with 25,000 students.
And for the first time in a year, students will be back to nearly full time in-person learning.
Those who want to continue learning remotely can still do so, of course.
The decision came after a unanimous vote from the Yonkers Board of Education.
Bus capacity will be at 50%, with school auditoriums abiding by CDC guidelines that require students will remain 3 feet apart.
Desktop barriers are in place when social distancing is not possible.
Wednesday will be a deep cleaning day in the district.
The first bell rings at 7 a.m., and we are expecting to hear from school officials, the school board and the mayor.
Also headed back today, students in Newark, New Jersey. Those students are returning after a year.
