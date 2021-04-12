reopen ny

Reopen NY: Yonkers schools expand in-person learning

By Eyewitness News
In-person learning resumes in Yonkers

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Starting today, the number of days for in-person learning is expanding in Yonkers Public Schools.

Students will be now be in class 4 days a week, learning from home on Wednesdays only.

This is the state's fourth largest school district, with 25,000 students.

And for the first time in a year, students will be back to nearly full time in-person learning.

Those who want to continue learning remotely can still do so, of course.

The transition is designed to ensure the health and safety of every individual in school buildings,



The decision came after a unanimous vote from the Yonkers Board of Education.

Bus capacity will be at 50%, with school auditoriums abiding by CDC guidelines that require students will remain 3 feet apart.



Desktop barriers are in place when social distancing is not possible.

Wednesday will be a deep cleaning day in the district.

The first bell rings at 7 a.m., and we are expecting to hear from school officials, the school board and the mayor.

Also headed back today, students in Newark, New Jersey. Those students are returning after a year.

Kori Gauthier, a freshman at LSU, has not been seen since Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Her car was found on a bridge in Baton Rouge, La., after being hit by another vehicle.



