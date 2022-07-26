Long Island's 1st mobile COVID-19 'Test and Treat' service offers paxlovid to COVID-19 positive

OCEANSIDE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Long Island's first mobile COVID-19 'Test and Treat' service launched Tuesday offering antiviral medication Paxlovid to COVID-19-positive patients.

The service is offered through a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and the Town of Hempstead.

The initiative offers patients who qualify following a provider visit the same antiviral medication that President Joe Biden took after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Organizers said the goal of the mobile clinic is to provide equity healthcare in diverse communities.

The mobile unit is also offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

The 7-day positivity rate on Long Island was 11.3%, but officials believe it to higher due to unreported at home tests.

