Top 10 finalists in 'Live's Top Teacher Search' announced

NEW YORK -- Today on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announced the top 10 finalists in "Live's Top Teacher Search."
The show will honor outstanding educators the week of May 3-7, which also happens to be national "Teacher Appreciation Week."
Ripa and Seacrest noted that this past year, teachers have had to step up like never before, learning how to keep students engaged and motivated under the most difficult of circumstances.
The teachers all faced down the pandemic while meeting the challenges of virtual and hybrid learning.
One teacher will receive a grand prize of $10,000. Plus, "Live" is teaming up with SONIC Drive-In to gift the winning teacher another $10,000 to use on the national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose. That's where they can fund essential learning supplies for their classroom or the classroom of another teacher.
The top 10 finalists are:
1) Eurith Bowen, Functional Life Skills, from Fairfax, VA
2) Lindsay Orcutt, Teacher of the Visually Impaired, from Brooklyn, NY
3) Zandrea Eagle, 12th grade English Teacher, from Fuquay Varina, NC
4) Pauline Bourne, Kindergarten Teacher, from Jennings, LA
5) Summer Aschenbach, 3rd Grade Teacher, from Smyrna, GA
6) Jamie Ewing Elementary, STEM Teacher, from Bronx, NY
7) Bob Lutticken, Biology Teacher, from Poway, CA
8) Lindsay Barnett, 2nd Grade Teacher, from Chicago, IL
9) Nisha Malahoo, First Grade Teacher, from Orlando, FL
10) Krista Pontius, Agriculture Teacher, from Millerstown, PA
You can vote for your favorite teacher and learn more about them by visiting https://kellyandryan.com/uncategorized/2021-top-teacher-voting/.
Voting ends at 12:00 noon on April 29, 2021, which along with the judges' score will select the four finalists.
The four finalists will be featured on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" the following week before the grand prize winner is revealed.
